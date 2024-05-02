Top track

Acid Mammoth - Berserker

Acid Mammoth

Le Molotov
Thu, 2 May 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acid Mammoth est un groupe de doom metal originaire d'Athènes, en Grèce. Le groupe a été formé en 2015 par Chris Babalis Jr (Vocals & Guitars) et Dimosthenis Varikos (Bass), de bons amis depuis le lycée, avec un amour profond pour Sabbath et d'autres musiq...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Acid Mammoth

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

