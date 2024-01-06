DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madu

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Madu é cantora, compositora e performer que nasceu no Recife, Pernambuco, Brasil. Com apenas 23 anos, ela já está fazendo ondas significativas no cenário musical, especialmente em Lisboa, onde está radicada desde 2019. Madu começou sua jornada artística ai...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.