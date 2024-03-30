Top track

Afrobeat Vibration Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra

Band on the Wall
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£13.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dele Sosimi, the UK's multiple award-winning Afrobeat Ambassador has been consistently flying the Afrobeat flag in the UK for many years.

His “Afrobeat Vibration” all night sessions now in its fifteenth year, is regarded as London’s top underground event...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Afrobeat Vibration

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

