DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEZGROOVE_Showcase

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

⚠️ 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙂𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙕 ⚠️

Rilevato segnale da una galassia lontana. Navicella 𝙇𝙚𝙯𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙫𝙚 in avvicinamento. Atterraggio sul pianeta Tank programmato: 6 gennaio 2024! 🚀🌍

LINE UP

𝐊𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟑

𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐉

𝐓-𝐍𝐨𝐙

𝐒𝐈...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.