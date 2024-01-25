Top track

MOKADO + SIGMA-555

Le Makeda
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aux commandes de sa techno mélodique jouée au marimba, MOKADO continue ses explorations musicales. Épaulé par Perceval Carré à la réalisation (L’Impératrice, Isaac Delusion...) le producteur français propose un second album électro, « Maskoj », aussi riche...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ESPACE JULIEN.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mokado

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

