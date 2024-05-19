DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RESOLVE + CANE HILL + ACRES

Legend Club
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Versus Music Project presenta:

RESOLVE "HUMAN" EU/UK TOUR

Lo stato di forma eccezionale della scena metalcore francese si ripresenta in forze a Milano, questa volta con i RESOLVE, al loro primo passaggio da headliner in Italia. Con loro finalmente arriva...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Acres, Cane Hill, Resolve

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

