Plug-ins presents Cross Wires and special guests live at the Finsbury

The Finsbury
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
First show back @thefinsbury for 2024 and what a treat we have for you in store!😏

Join us on the 🚨9th Feb🚨for our first ever plug-ins presents collab show with the brilliant @nightowl.promotions all the way from Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💥

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plug-ins Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

