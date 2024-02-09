Top track

Calussa & Augusto Yepes - Amore

Clé du Jardin ft. Augusto Yepes

DOM
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
About

Clé du Jardin will be back in NYC on February 9th at Dom Lounge with an exciting line-up featuring Colombian DJ and producer Augusto Yepes, Spain based Ash and Panoramix.

Entry will be subject to discretion at the door. As space is limited we recommend ar...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Clé du Jardin.
Lineup

Augusto Yepes

Venue

DOM

287 Park Avenue South, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

