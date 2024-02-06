DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Worn Out Tuesdays: a monthly free new music night sponsored by Vans.
3 exciting new acts on the first Tuesday of the month.
6th February features CLT DRP + Other Half + special guests TBA
Everyone Welcome!
This free ticket doesn't guarantee entry once...
