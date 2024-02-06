Top track

I Don't Want to go to the Gym

Worn Out Tuesdays: CLT DRP

Sebright Arms
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Worn Out Tuesdays: a monthly free new music night sponsored by Vans.

3 exciting new acts on the first Tuesday of the month.

6th February features CLT DRP + Other Half + special guests TBA

Everyone Welcome!

This free ticket doesn't guarantee entry once...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
Lineup

CLT DRP, Other Half

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

