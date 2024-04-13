Top track

Piro

Dope D.O.D. + Bizarre

Slaughter Club
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

tessera ACSI obbligatoria

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Dope D.O.D., Bizarre

Venue

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

