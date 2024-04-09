DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dear Diary

The Courtyard Theatre
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It was 1:45pm when a black out plunged University of Baleham into darkness. When the lights came back up, Kirsty Steer was found dead in the drama studio. The last witnesses - her four best friends. The only evidence - her diary.

The truth is about to be...

This is an 16+ event
Produced by Parts Theatre Company
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.