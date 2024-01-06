DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa Mode @ Hell Phone

Hell Phone
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to 2024. To start off the new year, we've curated a global soundstage featuring artists from the club capitals of Tokyo, Berlin, and New York. This will be an unyielding night of merciless acid, rigorous breaks, and 4-to-the-floor rollers.

mu"he i...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kissa Mode.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mu”he, Eros

Venue

Hell Phone

247 Varet Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

