DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

808 Party

La Place
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.95

About

Ne ratez pas le concert évènement du début 2024 avec la 808 Party ! Retrouvez Shaz & Alex Grox le 19 Janvier prochain à la Place Hip Hop accompagnés d'un casting de choc : Doums, robdbloc, Cinco, Beeby, EDGE & Slkrack !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
robdbloc, Beeby, Doums and 3 more

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

