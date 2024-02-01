Top track

Bengala Fire - Amaro Mio

BENGALA FIRE in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80

About

Giovedì 1 febbraio 2024 al BIKO di Milano arrivano i Bengala Fire, la band originaria della profonda provincia veneta che nel 2021 si è classificata terza ad X-Factor Italia sotto la guida di Manuel Agnelli e Rodrigo D’Erasmo. Una delle realtà più interess...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Bengala Fire

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

