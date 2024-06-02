Top track

If I Had My Way

Osees

Transbordeur
Sun, 2 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22

Event information

C'est annoncé. La joyeuse et furieuse bande du guitariste et multi-instrumentiste John Dwyer fera encore une fois voyage vers l'Europe en 2024 ! Bien connu en terres lyonnaises, la formation y ayant systématiquement laissé une trace supersonique, c'est à n...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Osees

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

