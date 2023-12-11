Top track

Austin Manuel - Back to Africa

Austin Manuel, Laney Tripp, Alex Amen

Club Tee Gee
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Austin Manuel celebrates the releasae of his third single, "Back to Africa," off his upcoming album with buds Laney Tripp and Alex Amen at Club Tee Gee on December 11.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Laney Tripp

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

