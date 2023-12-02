DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Besame Mucho Official After Party W/ Klub Nocturno

Los Globos
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Besame Mucho Official After Party

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Besame Mucho and Klub Nocturno

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

