GZA - Liquid Swords

GZA & The Phunky Nomads Live

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£35.75

About

The lyrical swordsman GZA/Genius from the Wu Tang Clan returns to Manchester after his last sell out show in 2019 with his live outfit the Phunky Nomads to perform for the first time live his classic release Liquid Swords in full plus other material from h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

GZA

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

