LEISURE - Lonely Nights

LEISURE

Electric Brixton
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s the year of 2023, also known as the year of Leisurevision, as the New Zealand collective return with their 4th studio album - titled as such.

In a world preoccupied with instant gratification and overnight success, LEISURE have been taking the scenic...

Presented by DHP.
Lineup

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

