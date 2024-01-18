Top track

Marlon Funaki

Soda Bar
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$15.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Marlon Funaki is a 22-year-old solo artist who effortlessly blends his dynamic vocal abilities with his distinct jazzy and psychedelic guitar-playing style. As a multi-talented artist, Marlon writes...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Marlon Funaki

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

