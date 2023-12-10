Top track

Andrea Satta - Abbi pazienza

Andrea Satta // Niente di nuovo tranne te live

Angelo Mai
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.20

About

Andrea Satta, cantante dei Têtes de Bois, presenta "Niente di nuovo tranne te" il suo album d'esordio solista in uscita il 1 dicembre 2023. Ad accompagnare Andrea Satta in questo live di presentazione Lorenzo Lemme alla batteria, Mauro Cuomo al piano e sin...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Andrea Satta

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
190 capacity

