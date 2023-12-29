DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On December 29th 2023. Temple Combat Fight Night event will be a sister company to our big show (Temple Combat Trilogy).
In this show we will have 8 matches: 4 Jiu-jitsu matches and 4 boxing matches.
TCFN is focused on local talent and our aim is to have...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.