Temple Combat Fight Night

Red Door Gallery
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:00 pm
SportDetroit
$35.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On December 29th 2023. Temple Combat Fight Night event will be a sister company to our big show (Temple Combat Trilogy).

In this show we will have 8 matches: 4 Jiu-jitsu matches and 4 boxing matches.

TCFN is focused on local talent and our aim is to have...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by MeanRed.

Red Door Gallery

7500 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48211, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

