Top track

Bitterwood - Paradigm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bitterwood + Peace Of Mind

The Old Blue Last
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bitterwood - Paradigm
Got a code?

About

Bitterwood

NE Scotland heavy shit.

https://www.instagram.com/bitterwoodhc/

https://linktr.ee/bitterwoodhc

Peace Of Mind

German hardcore crew.

https://www.instagram.com/peaceofmindhardcore/

https://linktr.ee/peaceofmindhc

xApothecaryx

Vegan straigh...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life + Stay True.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

xapothecaryx, Peace Of Mind, Bitterwood

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.