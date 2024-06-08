Top track

Oval: Iglooghost

La Nau
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oval presenta:

Un món de reliquies, criatures misterioses i folklore digital. Tot això i més, creen l'intricat univers de l'artista britànic Iglooghost; qui ens portarà el seu show Live AV a La Nau el proper dia 8 de juny.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)
Organizado por Oval.
Lineup

Iglooghost

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am

