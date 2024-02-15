DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Near and Remote Memory Activation Practices

Silent Green
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Near and Remote Memory Activation Practices is a live performance by the Peruvian and Argentinian artists and experimental instrumentalists Ale Hop and Tatiana Heuman. Inspired by South American traditional and ancient artifacts, they crafted instruments f...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Presented by silent green Kulturproduktionen GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

Ale Hop

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

