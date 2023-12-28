DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On the Common: Reflections on Secrets

The George Tavern
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The year is ending and it’s time to live, love and laugh haha… no but seriously this is a real big one so do come through and get drunk and laugh at and/or with us!!

We know it’s been a while, you think we don’t realise this? We do. But let’s wrap up the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by On The Common
Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

