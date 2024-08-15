Top track

Batismo

15 Agosto - 1 Day - Color Fest 12

Agriturismo Costantino
Thu, 15 Aug, 11:00 am
GigsMaida
€34

About

Color Fest XII - Sentimientonuevo

Biglietto singolo valido per l'ingresso del 15 Agosto 2024

Lineup
✦ Cosmo

✦ Clap! Clap!

✦ Populous

✦ Il Mago del Gelato

✦ Toy Tonics

✦ Deena Abdelwahed

✦ Ko Shin Moon

✦ Amalafede

✦ Fabio Nirta

✦ Vincenzo N...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Che cosa sono le nuvole aps.
Venue

Agriturismo Costantino

Maida, Piazza Roma, Maida, Catanzaro 88025, Italy
Doors open11:00 am
3000 capacity

FAQs

I bambini hanno diritto a un biglietto ridotto ?

Tutti i bambini con meno di 10 anni entrano GRATIS

