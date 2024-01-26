DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MALLGOTH with Painters [LIVE]

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
$13.63
We are back on Friday, January 26th, at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn for a special MALLGOTH 1-Year Bash!

Get hype for the party that vibes with your knee-high combat boots! Your gothy friends, the PAINTERS, bring their Dark Surf/Post-Punk vibes IRL to the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Painters

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

