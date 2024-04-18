Top track

Anna Castiglia - GHALI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Castiglia

Alcazar Live
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anna Castiglia - GHALI
Got a code?

About

Anna Castiglia, catanese classe 1998, è una cantautrice come non se ne incontrano più facilmente, la sua figura sul palco diventa un tutt’uno con il suo strumento, con la sua chitarra, immagine cara al panorama del cantautorato nostrano.

Anna ha trascorso...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Anna Castiglia

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.