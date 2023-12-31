DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE with Cam Avery: Free or All-Inclusive Tickets

Higher Ground
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyAustin
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FREE with RSVP or live it up with an all-inclusive ticket.

VIP all-inclusive includes:

  • Cocktails and beverages
  • Special menu of sinful desserts

Rolling with a large group? DM us on Instagram for accommodations!

No Refunds.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Higher Ground.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

