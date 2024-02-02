DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Invicta Audio touches down in London, taking over the XOYO Basement with a vibey line up of Special Guests and label favourites!
Basement -
Aries
Kelvin 373
Inja
Anaïs
T95
Scuffed
Deanie Rankin
Stezzy
Invicta Audio
Friday 2nd Febr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.