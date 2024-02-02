Top track

Brukshot - Aries & Kelvin 373 Remix

Invicta Audio : London

XOYO
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Invicta Audio touches down in London, taking over the XOYO Basement with a vibey line up of Special Guests and label favourites!

Basement - Aries
Kelvin 373
Inja
Anaïs
T95
Scuffed
Deanie Rankin
Stezzy

Invicta Audio
Friday 2nd Febr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Aries, Kelvin 373, Inja and 2 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

