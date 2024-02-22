DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Småll Sessions: Big Sleep, MERON + surprise act

LARK
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€17.29
About

"småll sessions live" is a place to discover new music. It's a night where we present three newcomer acts from different genres. Småll Sessions is a Berlin based music video platform for live & acoustic sessions that you can find on YouTube & Insta."

* B...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Sleep

Venue

LARK

Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

