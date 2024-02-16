DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doc Scott, DJ Flight, Lenzman & Fox, LTJ Bukem

fabric
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A staple, and very special FABRICLIVE awaits.

Icons and key pairings like Doc Scott B2B DJ Flight, LTJ Bukem, Lenzman & Fox, LSB & DRS, and Eva Bee join us for a bass-heavy Friday night in Farringdon. Join us for a serving of high-calibre, experimental, a...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
