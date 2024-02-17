DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Urban World: The Big 10!

Scala
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
UBN WLD Celebrates a Decade: THE BIG 10!

Saturday, 17th February 2024, 10pm – 6am @ Scala, King’s Cross

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Urban World.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
