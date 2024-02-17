DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Urban World 10th Birthday Bash

Scala
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.21
About

UBN WLD 10th Birthday Bash: A Decade of Unity, Diversity, and Vibes!

Saturday 17th February 2023, 10pm until 6am @ Scala, King’s Cross

Get ready, London! UBN WLD is turning the big 1-0 and we’re throwing the birthday bash of the decade at Scala, Kings Cr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Urban World.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
