DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UBN WLD 10th Birthday Bash: A Decade of Unity, Diversity, and Vibes!
Saturday 17th February 2023, 10pm until 6am @ Scala, King’s Cross
Get ready, London! UBN WLD is turning the big 1-0 and we’re throwing the birthday bash of the decade at Scala, Kings Cr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.