CHEVRY AGENCY & INCREASE THE GROOVE

La Bellevilloise
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vendredi 5 janvier, La Bellevilloise est heureuse d'accueillir la soirée : Chevry Agency & Increase the Groove !

La soirée promet d'être mémorable et épique. Amenez votre énergie, on s'occupe du reste !

Cette année, on ré-invite Hibernation Festival à pr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Bellevilloise.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 pm

