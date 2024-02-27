DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stolen Nova

The George Tavern
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“On April 7th, 1985 Prince concluded his Purple Rain tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. The following day he ventured down to Venice Beach. He stumbled upon a house party where Suicidal Tendencies were playing and went inside. He borrowed a skateboard from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory & SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stolen Nova

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

