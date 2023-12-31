DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 2023 volge al termine, è stato un anno intenso sotto tutti i punti di vista e noi di Evolution come sempre vogliamo salutarlo in grande stile per entrare al meglio nel 2024 con la prima grande festa.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.