DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bargain Bingo Disco #2: Weatherman + supports

Sebright Arms
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
Free

About

Bargain Bingo Disco is back at the Sebright for a SECOND dose of bands, booze & bingo... this time with newcomers Weatherman! Their live show is well known for showing off some instrumentally technical talent, and art rock vocal lines that are full of char...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Still Listening Magazine & Big Richard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ava, Weatherman

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

