DEKMANTEL Club Tour

Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€16
About

Straight from Amsterdam, the legendary Underground Festival DEKMANTEL is back in town. 🇳🇱

Direttamente da Amsterdam torna al Link il Festival Underground per eccellenza, l'unico e inimitabile DEKMANTEL 🇳🇱

Il Link è affiliato al circuito nazionale AIC...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Carista, Ben UFO

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

