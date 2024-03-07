Top track

Cassie Kinoshi’s SEED

Barbican Hall
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Multi-disciplinarily and genre-blending composer, arranger and alto-saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi returns to Barbican with her biggest headline show to date with her ten-piece ensemble seed, award-winning turntablist NikNak and London Contemporary Orchestra r...

This is a 14+ event, U18s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassie Kinoshi's SEED Ensemble

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

