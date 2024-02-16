Top track

Sa-Roc

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sa-Roc è senza dubbio una delle MC più brillanti al mondo: la sua voce nitida, il suo canto e il suo lirismo l'hanno spesso collocata allo stesso piano di alcuni degli artisti più importanti dell'Hip Hop.

Come lei stessa ha raccontato, era timida e solita...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Sa-Roc

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

