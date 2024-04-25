DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akua Naru

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With the release of her 2011 debut album, “The Journey Aflame”, Akua Naru entered the scene, a titanic force of Liberation politics on beats, a true wordsmith whose music, deeply nuanced, poetic and wise, centres the experiences of Black women through rhym...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Akua Naru

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

