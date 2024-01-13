DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aaron Suiss [All Day I Dream]

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, January 13th Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Aaron Suiss [All Day I Dream]

Vibe Setter :

Surreal Flight

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. C...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aaron Suiss

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

