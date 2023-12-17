DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Fiesta - Crane Faralda Amsterdam!

Faralda Crane Hotel
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsAmsterdam
€29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA FIESTA X CRANE FARALDA

Come and party with us in the sky at one of Europe's most iconic party destinations! 🏗️

This is an 18+ event
Presented by La Fiesta.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Faralda Crane Hotel

NDSM-PLEIN 78, 1033 WB, Amsterdam 1033 WB
Doors open3:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.