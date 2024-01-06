DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carambola Club: (Fernanda Arrau, David Meyer, Isaac Arga)

El Sótano
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fernanda ha sido una fuerza impulsora de la escena musical electrónica, no solo en su Chile natal, sino también en el vibrante panorama de América del Sur.

Su traslado a Europa marcó un momento crucial en su carrera, catalizando una evolución de su sonido...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

