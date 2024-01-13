DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Disco Dust is excited to welcome local legend and vinyl DJ Supreme La Rock to spin at the best all vinyl disco party in Seattle. Supreme will be spinning B2B with the resident DJs from Theque Support; we will be taking on a journey through space and time w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.