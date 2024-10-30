DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kerchak

Transbordeur
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

« Avec un peu de Confiance, ça va l’faire » c’est avec ce motto que Kerchak fait son entrée fracassante, il y 1 an de cela, dans le rap français avec une nouvelle sonorité que l’hexagone découvre, la Jersey.

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerchak, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.