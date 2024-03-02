DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mda

Halö Club
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsAlicante
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lª tendenciª

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MDA

Venue

Halö Club

03690, San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, España
Doors open8:30 pm

