Top track

Ronda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christian Löffler - ,,A Life”

Alcatraz Milano
Wed, 15 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ronda
Got a code?

Event information

Christian Löffler è un artista il cui lavoro è strettamente ispirato dal suo ambiente. Vive e lavora nella remota Penisola di Darss, nel nord-est della Germania, circondato da una vegetazione selvaggia che si affaccia sul Mar Baltico. Questa solitudine gli...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Christian Löffler

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.